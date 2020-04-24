Police searching for suspects that burgled two cars

The New Orleans Police Department is looking to find at least two people responsible for two vehicle burglaries.

They were reported on Tuesday, April 21 in the 1000 block of Filmore Avenue.

It all happened around 10:20 a.m., when what looked like a silver Ford Expedition, with chrome rims pulled into a parking lot next to the victims’ vehicles.

The suspects smashed the windows and crawled inside the cars.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.