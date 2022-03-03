NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As New Orleans police enter the sixth week since a man was fatally shot on I-10, investigators are looking to the public’s help in identifying a vehicle connected to the case.

On January 15, the NOPD responded to I-10 West at Esplanade Avenue around 3:00 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, officers found a 52-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman inside of a car. Both had been shot multiple times.

The male victim, later identified as Mario Harris by the New Orleans Coroner’s Office, was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was transported to an area hospital.

NOPD says detectives have identified the pictured white vehicle as a vehicle of interest in the case. The car is described as:

White Acura sedan

Four doors

Has a sunroof and dark tinted windows

Could possible be a 2018 TLX model

Appears to be bearing temporary license plates

Anyone with any information on the vehicle of interest or the people inside of it is urged to NOPD Homicide Det. Lucretia Gantner at 504-658-5300. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by submitting information online or calling 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.