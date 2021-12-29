Police search for vehicle of interest connected to murder of New Orleans girl

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police continue to investigate the shooting that killed a New Orleans girl the day after Christmas. And now, detectives are hoping a vehicle of interest can help them piece together the moments that led up to her death.

NOPD announced Wednesday that officers were searching for a green Nissan Armada SUV (pictured) in connection to the murder of 7-year-old Dillan Burton. The car has been described as having a broken rear passenger-side window with a black covering, along with having damage to the front passenger-side fender.

Burton was fatally shot on Sunday, December 26 while riding in the car with her mother and younger sister. The incident occurred near the 1700 block of General DeGaulle Drive in Algiers.

Police announced the day after the shooting that they had identified a Chevy pick-up truck as a suspect vehicle in the investigation, however, there was no word on if police had determined who the driver or shooter was.

Anyone with any information on the vehicle of interest or any information on Burton’s death is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Det. Miles Guirreri at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.