Police search for teen believed to have critical information in double homicide case

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD has announced police are searching for a man believed to have critical information pertaining to a deadly New Orleans East shooting that occurred in December.
Detectives have determined 18-year-old Donell Barthelemy to be a person of interest in a double homicide that happened in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway on December 14.
On the afternoon of the shooting, two men were found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Both were declared dead at the scene.
According to NOPD, investigators have also ordered a cheek swab from Barthelemy to conduct a DNA test in connection to the incident.
Anyone with any information on this incident or Barthelemy’s whereabouts is urged to contact NOPD at 504-658-5300 or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.