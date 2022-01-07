Police search for teen believed to have critical information in double homicide case

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD has announced police are searching for a man believed to have critical information pertaining to a deadly New Orleans East shooting that occurred in December.

Detectives have determined 18-year-old Donell Barthelemy to be a person of interest in a double homicide that happened in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway on December 14.

Photo Courtesy: NOPD

On the afternoon of the shooting, two men were found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Both were declared dead at the scene.

According to NOPD, investigators have also ordered a cheek swab from Barthelemy to conduct a DNA test in connection to the incident.

Anyone with any information on this incident or Barthelemy’s whereabouts is urged to contact NOPD at 504-658-5300 or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.