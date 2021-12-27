Police search for suspect vehicle in connection to death of 7-year-old Dillan Burton

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect’s vehicle following a shooting that claimed the life of a 7-year-old girl.

On Monday evening, NOPD announced they were looking for a white and silver Chevy pick-up trick (pictured) in connection to the death of Dillan Burton. The vehicle is described as being a newer model with a bed cover on the back.

Police say the child was riding in the car with her mother and sister when she was struck by gunfire, ultimately killing her. It is unclear who fired the shots.

Anyone with any information on the vehicle, its owner, or the incident is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Det. Miles Guirreri at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.