Police search for suspect in fatal Treme shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man in Treme/Lafitte in December.

NOPD reports 32-year-old John Duncan is wanted for the December 17 murder of a man near the intersection of North Broad and Dumaine streets.

When police arrived at the scene the day of the shooting, officers found a man suffering for gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives say they have positively identified Duncan as the perpetrator of the shooting. He is wanted on one count of second-degree murder.

Anyone with any information on this incident or on the whereabouts of John Duncan is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Lucretia Gantner at 504-658-5300 or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.