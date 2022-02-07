NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police in New Orleans are searching for a man accused of shooting and killing Keyron Ross, a student at Edna Karr High School.

The NOPD issued a statement on Monday, February 7, stating an arrest warrant had been issued for 19-year-old Tyrese Carter in connection to an Algiers homicide that occurred in late January.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 3800 block of Texas Drive. When officers arrived, they found a male victim, later identified as 18-year-old Ross, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Information later obtained from NOPD indicated Ross was driving down Texas Drive, near the street’s intersection with Garden Oaks Drive, when someone came up behind his car and shot at him multiple times.

Ross was rushed to a local hospital but died the next afternoon.

NOPD reports detectives have positively identified Cater as the perpetrator in the shooting. He is wanted on one count of second-degree murder.

Anyone with any information on Carter’s whereabouts or the investigation of Ross’ murder is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Walter Edmond at 504-658-5300. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.