Police search for person of interest in 2020 homicide investigation

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police have announced they are looking for a person of interest in connection to a homicide that occurred more than a year ago.

On October 26, NOPD announced they were looking for 35-year-old Jeremi Brock for interviewing in the investigation of a shooting that occurred in Village de L’Est. Police said that while Brock was is not wanted for any criminal charges, detectives believe he may have information vital to the investigation.

The shooting dates back to September 27, 2020, when NOPD responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Michoud Boulevard and North Lemans Street.

When they arrived, officers found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at the scene.

Information on a suspect or motive was not reported.

Anyone with any information on the shooting or Brock’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Cold Case Det. Barrett Morton at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.