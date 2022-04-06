NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is wanted in New Orleans after police say he set someone’s car on fire in the Lower 9th Ward.

NOPD reports that 29-year-old Dominique Nelson is wanted in connection to an arson and property damage case.

According to the police department, the offense happened on Tuesday, April 5 when Nelson reportedly set the victim’s vehicle on fire and then left the area.

An investigation led detectives to identify Nelson as the suspect in the crime and issued an arrest warrant.

Anyone who knows where Nelson is or has any other information about the incident is urged to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at (504) 658-6050. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers by completing an online form or calling (504) 822-1111, or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.