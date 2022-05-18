NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the publics help in locating a vehicle and the people they say are responsible for a catalytic converter theft in Algiers Point Wednesday morning.

According to officers, NOPD’s Alternative Police Response Unit was called to the 400 block of Seguin Street just before 9:00, after a woman reported that the catalytic convertor had been cut out from her car overnight.

Police said neighbors have seen people getting out of a white Toyota Camry and crawling under parked vehicles around the neighborhood.

NOPD said this is the only incident that has been reported in this area so far but police are investigating to so see if anyone else has fallen victim to the crime.

Anyone with additional information on this or any other related incident is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.