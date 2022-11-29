NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in finding the vehicle detectives say was used in a car burglary in the Central Business District.

On Thursday (Nov. 24), officers report a sedan was caught on security camera pulling up to a car parked in the 300 block of Carondelet Street, breaking its window, and stealing several items.

Police said the suspect then left the scene along with another person in a vehicle described as a Kia Optima. No further details are available at this time.

Photo courtesy: New Orleans Police Department

Photo courtesy: New Orleans Police Department

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of the pictured vehicle is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080, or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

