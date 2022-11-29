NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in finding the vehicle detectives say was used in a car burglary in the Central Business District.
On Thursday (Nov. 24), officers report a sedan was caught on security camera pulling up to a car parked in the 300 block of Carondelet Street, breaking its window, and stealing several items.
Police said the suspect then left the scene along with another person in a vehicle described as a Kia Optima. No further details are available at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of the pictured vehicle is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080, or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.