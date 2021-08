NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD reported a shooting incident in the 3100 block of Elysian Fields Avenue on Tuesday afternoon that has sent two victims to the hospital.

The police report states that the incident was first reported at 3:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found both victims had sustained gunshot wounds. However, the report states that one of the victims may have suffered a graze.

A possible suspect or eyewitness was detained for questioning.

No additional details are currently available.