UPDATE: 03/22/2022 5:30 p.m. New Iberia Police have named suspects they believe responsible for shooting an infant baby girl and her mother in the head during a drive by attack.

Both victims were inside their home on the 200 block of C-V Jackson Drive.

I want to start with the condition of the mother and seven-month-old baby girl.

They are both alive, but the baby remains in critical condition.

The mom has been discharged from the hospital but permanently lost all vision in her left eye.

This is the block where the drive-by shooting occurred.

My photographer Conrad Hertzog and I just left the New Iberia Police Criminal Division moments ago where Amiri Benoit and Mactori Doucet were named as the prime suspects in the investigation.

Upon arrest, they would face 7 counts of attempted 1st-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons, and use of firearms in a school zone.

Chief Todd D’Albor called on citizens to help locate both men.

Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous. They were known to be traveling in a 2020 grey Dodge Challenger with a temporary Louisiana license plate that has the number 20209092.

"The investigative team have been working tirelessly to bring justice to the victims of this heinous crime," Chief D'Albor said.

NIPD is asking that if the public has any information regarding this shooting or the suspects, call the Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (337) 364-TIPS [8477] or use the P3App!