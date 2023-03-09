Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man was charged with kidnapping after police say he held a New Orleans bus driver at gunpoint and forced to drive him to an area hospital.

Details from the New Orleans Police Department’s Major Offense Log say the incident happened a little after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday (March 8) evening near Hayne Boulevard and Vincent Road in New Orleans East.

That’s where police say the suspect, later determined to be 41-year-old Marvin Amacker, entered the bus and sat down. As the bus proceeded on, Amacker reportedly approached the driver, a 35-year-old man, with a handgun and demanded he drive to an area hospital.

It’s unclear if anyone else was on the bus at the time.

The driver reportedly followed the orders and drove to the hospital. When they arrived, the NOPD says Amacker was detained by hotel security until police arrived. It’s unknown why he wanted to go to the hospital.

Amacker was charged with second-degree kidnapping, aggravated assault with a firearm, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The incident remains under investigation by the NOPD.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

