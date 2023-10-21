PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) – On Tuesday morning, a Panama City man was arrested after allegedly entering a home and crawling in bed with the victim while she was asleep.

Panama City Police said the suspect was identified as 64-year-old, Wallace Miller. Miller is a registered sexual predator. Miller worked in the victim’s apartment complex as a maintenance man, police said in a news release.

They added that when the victim woke up she recognized Miller and attempted to defend herself. Miller then ran away.

Miller was charged with burglary with battery and booked into Bay County Jail.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.