UPDATE 5/30/23 12 p.m.: Lafayette Police responded to a call just after the bank opened this morning.

Reports say one man wearing a face mask walked into the bank and gave the teller a note. The note said that he had a bomb in his bag and was demanding an unconfirmed amount of money. The bank teller complied, and the suspect fled the bank on foot.

Sergeant Robin Green tells News 10 that the police are actively speaking to witnesses and searching for the suspect. He also says that anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lafayette Police Department.

ORIGINAL STORY: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Police are investigating a bank robbery in Lafayette.

It happened at First Horizon Bank 2601 Moss St, Lafayette around 9 a.m. KLFY news is told that the suspect did escape the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

We have a crew on the scene, and we will update details when we get them.