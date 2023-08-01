VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – A Ville Platte police officer and one other person were killed and two others were critically wounded in a shooting in Ville Platte Monday night, according to Louisiana State Police.

State Police said the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office requested Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations to investigate an officer-involved shooting at 8:30 p.m. Monday on the 100 block of West Beauregard Street in the city of Ville Platte. At least two subjects were shot and transported to local hospitals with critical injuries; one of those subjects later died. One officer was shot and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The names of the victims were not released by State Police, but a Facebook post from Terry Darbonne, Eunice City Marshal Ward 6, suggests a deputy marshal was one of them.

“After getting home from Ville Platte, I lay my head down on my pillow wide awake, knowing a fellow brother of mine is not going home tonight to his family,” The post read. “Please pray for the fallen Deputy Marshal from Ville Platte, his family and his coworkers and all law enforcement officers who put there life on the line everyday.”

Anyone with information and/or pictures and video is urged to share that information with LSP Detectives by calling 337-332-8080.

This is an active investigation and information will be updated as it becomes available.