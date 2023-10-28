All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 21, 2023, Monroe Police were dispatched to a disturbance on Morgan Street. While officers were en route to the location, they were informed that a shooting occurred at the scene.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with witnesses and were advised that 37-year-old Foster G. Phillips II was allegedly arguing and fighting with several people. Monroe Police were advised by witnesses that Phillips was allegedly assaulted by multiple individuals during the altercation.

According to the affidavit, Phillips allegedly retrieved a gun and fired the weapon approximately 5 to 6 times at a victim and the victim fled the scene in a vehicle. Further investigation revealed that 7 juveniles were in the vehicle with the victim during the shooting.

Officers went on to question Phillips and he allegedly admitted to firing a weapon at the victim. Phillips was detained and officers searched his residence.

According to police, they located marijuana, 100 Ecstasy pills, a black digital scale, and a loaded .40 caliber Beretta firearm during the search. Phillips was charged with five counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Illegal use of Weapons, Disturbing the Peace, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Illegally Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics.

His bond was set at $192,000.

