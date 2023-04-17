Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WGNO) — A man was taken into custody last week after Mississippi detectives say he hid a gun in his Taco Bell order during a traffic stop.

The Picayune Police Department says around 12:30 p.m. Friday, the department’s Neighborhood Enhancement Team conducted a traffic stop on East Canal Street. That’s where detectives found two people: driver Olivia Neff and Devin Mitchell, a passenger in the vehicle.

While detectives say the stop originally resulted from a traffic violation, officers conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. Police later found distributable amounts of methamphetamine and liquid heroin, along with drug paraphernalia.

However, one other item was found during the search — no mobile order needed. Detectives say Mitchell tried to hide his gun inside a folded quesadilla, concealed in a Taco Bell bag.

Mitchell faces multiple charges in connection to the incident:

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm

Possession of a controlled substance

Tampering with physical evidence

Possession of a weapon by a felon

Possession of paraphernalia

We’re told Neff received a simple traffic citation and was released at the scene.

“#tacoboutnotcool,” the police department said upon Mitchell’s arrest.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories