Police looking for suspect in Martin Drive shooting incident

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for 28-year-old Rochard Jones, who is wanted in connection to a shooting incident that occurred on April 17.

Rochard Jones

It is believed Jones began shooting toward two people sitting inside a vehicle parked at an apartment complex located in the 7000 block of Martin Drive.

As a result, one of the occupants sustained a gunshot wound to the body.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jones is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.