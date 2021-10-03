Police looking for a man accused of stealing a woman’s truck at Academy Sports using a BB gun

COVINGTON (WGNO) — On Saturday morning, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Academy Sports and Outdoors, located at 7205 Pinnacle Parkway in Covington, after a woman reported a white male, armed with a rifle, stole her truck.

According to police, deputies arrived at the store within minutes and began investigating the incident. After deputies reviewed video footage from the store, it was learned the unknown white man removed an airsoft BB rifle from its packaging and discarded the empty package in the store. The man then exited the store and was in the parking lot for some time.

The woman was loading her packages in the back of her truck when the unknown man walked up and entered the driver’s side door of her truck. The man then drove off in the parking lot towards Interstate 12.

Police were able to locate the truck shortly after 11:00 a.m., the truck was located on Haynes Road in Tangipahoa Parish.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are working with Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives to identify and locate the man.

If anyone has any information to assist with the investigation, call the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338.