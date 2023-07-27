NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Sources confirmed to WGNO an officer-involved shooting occurred at the intersection of Painters Street and Allen Toussaint Blvd. Thursday afternoon, July 29.

There is a heavy police presence in the area. Several streets are blocked off. Residents are advised to avoid the area.

The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) has not released any further details, this is a developing story check back in with WGNO for more details.

