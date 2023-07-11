NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two overnight shootings left a teenager dead and a man hospitalized, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Officers say the first shooting happened around 12:44 a.m. in Central City where a man was shot near the corner of Second Street and Rex Place. Responding officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound on the scene.

He was taken to a local hospital by EMS but his condition was not released.

The second shooting happened at 1:15 a.m. in the Little Woods area of New Orleans East. NOPD officers responded to the 7600 block of Shorewood Boulevard where they say a 19-year-old man suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

EMS pronounced the teen dead on the scene.

No further details are available on either shooting but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine possible suspects and motives.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the deceased victim’s identity after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans (504)-822-1111.

