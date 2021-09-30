Police investigate Treme homicide Thursday evening

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An investigation is underway after a man is shot dead in Treme.

Around 7:30 Thursday evening, NOPD responded to a shooting near the intersection of Ursuline and North Galvez Street.

When they arrived, police discovered a male victim who suffered from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet determined a suspect nor a motive.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Detective Lucretia Gantner at 504-658-5300 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available. Check back to WGNO.com for more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News