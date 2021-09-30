Police investigate Treme homicide Thursday evening

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An investigation is underway after a man is shot dead in Treme.

Around 7:30 Thursday evening, NOPD responded to a shooting near the intersection of Ursuline and North Galvez Street.

#NOPD is investigating a homicide by shooting that occurred at or near the intersection of Ursuline and N. Galvez St. Initial reports indicate there is 1 male victim who suffered from a gsw(s). He was pronounced deceased at the scene. No further info is available at this time. pic.twitter.com/lgCljggriL — NOPD (@NOPDNews) October 1, 2021

When they arrived, police discovered a male victim who suffered from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet determined a suspect nor a motive.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Detective Lucretia Gantner at 504-658-5300 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available. Check back to WGNO.com for more information.