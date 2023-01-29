NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting near Chef Menteur Highway Sunday (Jan. 29th).

Accroding to reports, around 11:48 a.m. officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 11,000 block of Prentiss Ave. At the scene, deputies found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

There are no updates at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

