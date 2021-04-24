Police investigate pair of unrelated crosstown shootings on Saturday

NEW ORLEANS — Just 12 hours after it began investigating a shooting on Bourbon Street that left five injured, the New Orleans Police Department reported a pair of seemingly unrelated shootings on Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 4 p.m., the NOPD began investigating in the 7600 block of Bullard Avenue a shooting that left on man with a gunshot wound to the arm. The victim was transported via EMS to a local hospital.

Just two hours earlier, the NOPD reported a shooting in the 2900 block of Pauger Street.

Initial information shows a male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg has been transported via EMS to a local hospital.

No additional information on either shooting is currently available.