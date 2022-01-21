Police investigate homicide at Thibodaux business Friday night

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — The Thibodaux Police Department began investigating a shooting that happened at a business in the 900 block of St. Charles Street shortly before 7:30 p.m. tonight.

According to police, two subjects whose identity is being withheld at this time were fatally shot during the incident.

The incident is still under investigation, more information will be released as the investigation continues.

Police are asking anyone with information to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.

Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. If you submit a tip through Crime Stoppers, tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.