Police investigate fatal shooting on Lafaye Street

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department responded to an aggravated battery call in the 5300 block of Lafaye Street prior to midnight on Tuesday. Upon arrival at approximately 11:26 p.m., the NOPD found an unresponsive adult male lying in the street.

The victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso and would later succumb to his injuries after being transported to a local hospital via EMS.

According to an NOPD media release on Wednesday, an adult male was detained for questioning.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Homicide Detective Brittany Kimbrough at 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.