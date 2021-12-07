Police investigate fatal shooting in Chalmette involving two brothers

CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — On Monday, police in St. Bernard Parish began investigating a fatal shooting involving two brothers — one the victim and the other the alleged shooter.

According to St. Bernard Parish Sheriff James Pohlmann, deputies responded to the 2000 block of Plaza Drive in Chalmette around 6:30 p.m.

When they arrived, police found a man who had been shot in his chest and left arm. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Deputies later came into contact with another man who reportedly told police he was the shooter and the victim was his brother.

Sheriff Pohlmann says there was an altercation between the two brothers, however, the details of the incident were not listed.

Police say no one else was injured in the exchange.

No charges had been filed as of Tuesday night.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501.