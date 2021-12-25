Police investigate Christmas Day homicide in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD began investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that left one person dead.

Police alerted the public late Saturday morning of a homicide that occurred near the intersection of Plum Orchard Street and Chef Menteur Highway.

#NOPDAlert: Investigation under way into homicide in 4400 blk of Plum Orchard St. No additional information is currently available. pic.twitter.com/ybtZ0XjoFp — NOPD (@NOPDNews) December 25, 2021

According to police, the shooting occurred on the 7300 block of Chef Highway, however, an adult male victim was found in a grass lot near the 4400 block of Plum Orchard Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors told WGNO they had heard gunshots at the time of the incident and then saw one man chasing the other across yards in the area.

Police have not yet determined a clear suspect or motive in the incident, however, the investigation remains ongoing.