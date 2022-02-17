NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police in New Orleans began investigating an attempted carjacking near the campus of Tulane University on Wednesday, February 16.

Tulane University PD reports around 10:15 p.m., two victims had arrived at their home in the 7600 block of Oak Street. The two told police as they got out of the car and walked towards their home, a silver vehicle stopped near them.

Police say a Black male suspect then exited the vehicle and approached them, displaying a handgun. Police reports describe the perpetrator as a Black man standing about 6 feet tall, wearing a white hoodie, dark pants, and a black gator mask over his face.

He reportedly then demanded the keys to their vehicle. One victim searched for the keys in their backpack but could not find them.

It was then that the victim dropped the backpack and both ran away from the suspect.

The perpetrator also tried to find the keys in the backpack but wasn’t able to.

The suspect then ran away, heading north on Adams Street while the suspect vehicle drove west on Oak Street. The description of the driver is unknown, however, the vehicle is believed to be a silver sedan — possibly a Nissan model.

The NOPD is investigating the incident. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Tulane PD at 504-865-5381, NOPD at 504-821-2222, or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers.