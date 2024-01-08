Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — The Houma Police Department has identified the man who was fatally shot at a sports bar on Saturday, Jan. 6.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Thirsty Thirty Sports Bar in the 1300 block of Barataria Boulevard around 1:30 a.m.

At the scene, they found a man, identified by the Houma Police Department as 39-year-old Marvin Reed, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an investigation, the police department reported that Reed was at the bar with the suspect, identified by Houma police as 39-year-old Christopher Boutwell, when they got into a fight.

Boutwell allegedly then went to his car, got a gun and shot Reed.

Boutwell was arrested and faces a charge of second-degree murder.

