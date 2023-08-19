BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — A shooting in a Bogalusa neighborhood has left a man dead on Sunday, Aug. 19.

According to the Bogalusa Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in in the area of Florence Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, police say they located Tajdryn Forbes, 19, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Forbes died on the scene.

Through further investigation, police reported to have found over 50 shell casings at the scene.

There is no word yet on a possible suspect or motive. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the Bogalusa Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 985-732-6238 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 877-903-7867.

