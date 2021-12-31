Police discover man shot to death inside vehicle on Westbank

Police discover man shot to death inside vehicle on the Westbank

AVONDALE, La. (WGNO) — Police in Jefferson Parish began investigating a homicide on Friday morning after finding a man dead inside a car.

Around 7 a.m., Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports JPSO deputies responded to a scene in the 300 block of Coretta Drive in Avondale.

When they arrived, police found a man sitting inside a car in front of a home, however, deputies quickly discovered he was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither a suspect nor a motive has been determined in the case, however, police continue to search for information that will help them piece together the final moments of the man’s life.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers.