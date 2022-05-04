MANGHAM, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at approximately 12:16 AM, Mangham Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for loud music. During the stop, officers approached the vehicle and smelled a strong marijuana odor coming from the car.

According to police, they made contact with the driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Jterrious Jmontay Foster. As officers advised Foster of the reason for the traffic stop, they observed a marijuana cigar on the console inside of the car.

Officers then called for back up and noticed Foster was attempting to hide something inside of the vehicle. As officers attempted to detain Foster, he refused to follow their commands and jerked away from authorities.

After officers detained Foster, they searched his vehicle and discovered a 9mm Taurus pistol, a cigar pack, a black bag containing marijuana, and a AR with a 60 round drum style magazine.

Foster was placed under arrest and transported to the Richland Parish Detention Center. He was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Resisting an Officer.