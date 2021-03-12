Police chase in New Orleans East causes two crashes and hospitalizes five people

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is currently searching for a car theft suspect who stole a car before leading authorities on a dangerous chase that sent five people to the hospital.

An officer with the Levee District Police spotted a stolen car near Chef Menteur Highway and Downman Road – an area noted for recent car burglaries and thefts.

While following the stolen car, the police vehicle was hit by a civilian car carrying four women. The women were taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, but none sustained injury.

The suspect vehicle also hit a cyclist, who was also taken to the hospital, before fleeing the scene.