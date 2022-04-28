BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a massive brawl involving students and parents at McKinley High School on Wednesday afternoon.





According to a source at McKinley, the altercation between a group of females started during an off-campus basketball game. As school dismissed for the day, the large fight between students and parents got out of control, and the on-campus officer called for additional help to break up the fight.

“The safety and security of our students and staff is of the utmost importance. Moving forward, there will be additional law enforcement at McKinley Senior High School over the course of the next few days, or for however long is necessary, in order to protect our students and staff,” stated Director of Security, Robert McGarner Jr.

EBRPSS confirms that one person was taken to a local hospital.

The school is working with law enforcement to investigate this incident.