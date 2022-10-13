AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn man charged with Domestic Violence after police say he injured his wife, then barricaded himself inside their home with their three children, is facing additional charges after allegedly attacking a police officer and going for the officer’s gun.

On Oct. 11, 2022, Auburn Police arrested Randy Travis Navarre, age 33, on warrants charging him with domestic violence third degree, attempting to elude a police officer, and three counts of reckless endangerment.

Navarre was arrested after Auburn Police responded to a domestic violence call near the 1000 block of Opelika Road on Oct. 11. Officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on Navarre, who fled from police at a high rate of speed. Navarre was located at a residence in the 1900 block of Windway Road minutes later.

Navarre refused to exit the residence and police discovered his three kids were also inside with Navarre. The Countywide SWAT team as well as hostage negotiators responded. During prolonged communications with Navarre, the Auburn Police Department was able to facilitate the release of the juveniles, and later Navarre surrendered to officers without further incident. The juveniles were evaluated by medical personnel and they were unharmed.

Wednesday, Oct. 12, Navarre was transported to Auburn Municipal Court for a bond hearing. The Auburn Municipal Court ruled bond would be temporarily withheld, pending further evaluation and safety measures.

“While being escorted for transport back to the Lee County Jail, Navarre assaulted an Auburn Police officer. During the assault, Navarre attempted to take the officer’s firearm to perpetrate violence. Officers were able to regain control over Navarre and he was transported to the Lee County Jail. The incident resulted in injuries to police personnel that did not require hospitalization and there were minor damages to property,” said Assistant Police Chief Michael Harris.

Navarre was charged with assault second degree, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, escape first degree, and criminal mischief third degree. Navarre is currently held without bond.