NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police arrested a man Thursday night just minutes after detectives say he shot a man multiple times in New Orleans East.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers were called to the 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway shortly before 9 p.m. It was there that police believe the suspect, 53-year-old William Collins, opened fire on a 44-year-old man who was found with several gunshot wounds to his body.

Details released in the NOPD’s Major Offense Log on Friday morning indicate the victim, who was not identified, was inside his vehicle when Collins reportedly began shooting, striking the man several times.

The victim got out of his vehicle and ran into a nearby business, police said. He was later transported to an area hospital by EMS. Details regarding the victim’s medical condition were unavailable.

Information obtained by police in the minutes after the shooting indicated the suspect was hiding out in a nearby hotel. It was there that police identified Collins as the suspect and arrested him.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact the NOPD’s Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.