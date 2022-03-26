KENNER, La. (WGNO) — The Kenner Police Department is looking for a man that they feel may possess information regarding a homicide investigation stemming from a fatal shooting on March 25.

Tavares Harrell (Photo: Kenner Police)

According to the report, Kenner Police responded to the incident in the 700 block of Vouray Drive at around 8 p.m. on the day. Upon arrival, officers found 26-year-old local man Terrall McGee unresponsive and critically wounded. McGee was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police report witnesses described the scene as chaotic and suspects may have fired on the victim from a vehicle. Multiple vehicles were seen fleeing the area of the shooting.

Detectives have identified 27-year-old Tavares Harrell as a person of interest for questioning.

Police claimed McGee was shot in the same block in April 2021.

An arrest was reportedly made in that case.

Anyone having any information is asked to contact Kenner Detective Nick Engler at (504) 463-4775 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.