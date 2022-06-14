NEW ORLEANS(WGNO) – The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the Plum Orchard neighborhood Tuesday.

According to the NOPD, officers responded to a call just before 12:50 p.m. of a shooting in the 4600 block of Lonely Oak Drive.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to an unknown part of his body.

Shortly after, the coroner pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

No further information is available at this time. The victim’s identity will be released after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.