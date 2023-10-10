NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man was robbed at gunpoint while delivering a pizza in Algiers on Monday, Oct. 9.

The New Orleans Police Department reported the victim was delivering the food to a home in the 3000 block of Lawrence Street when the incident happened.

When he arrived at the home, three suspects demanded he give them the pizza, his money and his phone at gunpoint.

The victim complied and the suspects left the scene.

According to the NOPD, the suspects are each in their mid-20s, around 200 pounds and about 5’8″ or 5’9″.

Anyone with information about the crime can call Fourth District detectives at (504)-658-6040 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

