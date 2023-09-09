PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – At approximately 6 PM, the evening of September 4th, the suspect in last night’s shooting, Brady Michael George, turned himself into deputies at RPSO Main Office.

We want to thank our media partners for their assistance in this investigation.

Note: All persons named or shown in photographs and/or videos as suspects in a criminal investigation, or arrested and charged with a crime, have not yet been convicted of that criminal offense, and all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – On Sunday, September 3rd, 2023 at approximately 9:45 PM, Deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 3300 block of LA Highway 107 in Pineville.

Brady Michael George, 20

Upon arrival, deputies discovered several bullet holes in a trailer and a parked car. No injuries were reported.

According to witnesses, a male subject in a silver four door Cadillac fired several rounds at the intended victim(s) residence, while parked in the roadway. Sheriff’s Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators responded to conduct their investigation. During the investigation, several shell casings were recovered from the roadway.



From their investigation, Detective’s were able to identify a suspect as Brady Michael George, 20 of Pineville. Sheriff’s Detectives requested the assistance of RPSO SWAT as they executed several search warrants attempting to locate the suspect throughout the night.

Currently, George is still at large and warrants have been obtained for his arrest for four counts attempted second-degree murder and two counts aggravated criminal damage to property. George should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Bradley George, they are asked to contact Detective Justin Burch at 318-473-6700, Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867 or local law enforcement.

