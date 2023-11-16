PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – On November 11th, 2023, patrol deputies responded to a residence in the 3300 block of Ann Street in Pineville in reference to medical emergency involving an unresponsive infant. upon arrival, deputies made contact with first responders who advised the infant was showing minimum signs of life and was being transported to a local hospital by Acadian Ambulance.

The father, identified as Trent Michael Lindsay, advised the child was sleeping as he was outside and when he returned, he found the child unresponsive. As deputies began their investigation, there seemed to be inconsistences in the what may have occurred and Sheriff’s detectives responded to conduct their investigation. Detectives also responded to the hospital and made contact with the medical staff treating the infant.

Through their investigation, detectives confirmed the injuries sustained by the child were inconsistent with the story provided by the father. From their investigation and the evidence provided by medical professionals, detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause to arrest the father for Child Desertion, Cruelty to Juveniles and attempted Second Degree Murder.

Lindsay was placed under arrest and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he was booked on the charges. Lindsay remains in jail at the time of this release being held on a $210,000.00 bond.

Currently, the child remains in critical condition.



If anyone has any information in regarding this investigation, they are asked to contact Detective Jacob Hicks at 318-473-6727.

