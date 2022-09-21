Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) –The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public help in identifying and searching for the man they say is responsible for an armed robbery in the Little Woods area on Sunday. Officers say the alleged suspect stole the victim’s vehicle.

The incident happened on Sept. 18, at about 7:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of Bullard Avenue. The NOPD says the victim walked out of a business in the area and was checking his tire pressure when the unidentified suspect came up to him reportedly holding a gun and demanding the keys.

The victim complied after being told to get on the ground while the suspect drove off in the 2012 silver Chevrolet Tahoe with the license plate reading 836AKV. There is no description of the suspect.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.