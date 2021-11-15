PHOTOS: Man publicly vandalizes New Orleans community artwork. Do you know who he is?

NEW ORLEANS — Police are looking for a man who witnesses say vandalized a community project in Mid-City.

Around 4:30 p.m. Monday, local artist Heather Mattingly says she approached a man at the intersection of Carrollton Avenue and Canal Street. Images from the organization Community Visions Unlimited show an unidentified man rolling white paint while cars drive by in the background.

The man reportedly kept painting when Mattingly implored him to stop, leading her to call the police.

Officials with CVU say the artwork was done by Mattingly as part of a community program, the Metro New Orleans Street Gallery. Through the program, utility boxes, referred to as “art boxes,” are painted by local artists to help beautify the community and promote tourism.

Although the box was still being worked on, the organization reports more than 3 days’ worth of work was destroyed in the incident. Officials say that in its 11 years, the project has never experienced vandalism like this.

If anyone knows who this man is, they are asked to contact NOPD at 504-658-6030 or detectives at 504-616-1046.