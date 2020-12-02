PHOTOS: APSO asking for help identifying a pair of suspects accused of stealing from the same Lowe’s

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – On two separate days, suspects allegedly took items from the same Lowe’s Home Improvement Store in Gonzales.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to take a look at the attached pictures and help put a name to each face.

The first case involved the theft of “$2,600 in various power tools on November 5,” according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect in question is pictured below:

The second case involves the person pictured below:

APSO says the suspect pictured above allegedly “stole several tools from the Lowe’s Home Improvement Store in Gonzales on November 30.”

If you have information about either of these cases, please call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.