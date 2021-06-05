Pets abandoned at empty shelter in Ascension Parish

"Their living, breathing, creatures that need to be cared for and not thrown out like trash....Please don’t leave them out there."

SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD)– Pets are being dumped off at an unoccupied local Ascension Parish shelter under renovation and the organization says it’s getting out of hand.

People continue to drop off sweet pets like this one to the Cara’s House’s empty shelter off of Airline Highway.

Cara’s House President Reagan Daniel said, “The parish is doing renovations for our current facility so we will be a Lamar Dixon Expo Center for approximately six months.”

Daniel said pet dumping at the old site has become an increasing issue.

She said, “since then, we have had six different occasions, so we have had to go back to our facility that’s under construction for pets that have been dropped off.”

More than twenty pets have been left over the last two months.

“It’s not a practice to drop off animals where no one is taking care of them. we are open during our normal business hours. there’s no reason why people can’t bring them here,” said Daniel.

Abandoned animals were found by people passing by the shelter.

Daniel said, “There was a sign on the front door that said where we were located, but it’s been posted on our social media, it’s been posted on our website.”

She said actions like this can be dangerous.

“You have a risk of predators getting them. They get left in extreme weather conditions and like I said our gate is maybe six feet from the Airline Highway. It’s a very busy highway that cars fly up and down,” said Daniel.

She added, “Their living, breathing, creatures that need to be cared for and not thrown out like trash….Please don’t leave them out there.”

Cara’s House asks that if you do need to drop off a pet, to take it to the Lamar Dixon Expo Center Barn 2.

They will be working there for the next six months until construction at the Sorento location is complete.