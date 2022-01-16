Persons of Interest wanted for questioning in French Quarter shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department released images of two people considered persons of interest in an ongoing shooting investigation that occurred near the intersection of Bourbon and St. Louis streets in the heart of the French Quarter on Saturday.

According to the report, Eighth District officers responded to a call of a man shot, and upon their arrival, the officers located the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

Neither person is currently wanted on charges. They are only wanted for questioning at this time as the NOPD feels they may possess information vital to the investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.