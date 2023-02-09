NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two male suspects in connection to a robbery that occurred Tuesday (Jan. 31) in the Marigny.

The incident occurred in the 1400 block of Chartres Street around 2:00 a.m. when an unknown man approached a victim inside a vehicle and forced him out before stealing it.

Through the investigation, detectives identified 50-year-old Alvin Dabney Jr. and 45-year-old Clayton Anderson as person of interest in the incident. They are not wanted suspects but officers believe they have critical information in the case.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity and whereabouts of the wanted subject is asked to contact the Eighth District at 504-658-6080 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.